Covid-19: 3,377 new cases in India in highest daily surge since mid-March

India on Friday reported 3,377 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest tally since mid-March. The country also reported 60 covid-19 related deaths, the ministry of health affairs said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The active cases increased by 821 while 2,496 people recovered from the contagious virus. The total number of infections now stand at 4,30,72,176.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON