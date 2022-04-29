Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: 3,377 new cases in India in highest daily surge since mid-March
india news

Covid-19: 3,377 new cases in India in highest daily surge since mid-March

Covid-19 India update: The active cases increased by 821 while 2,496 people recovered from the contagious virus. The total number of infections now stand at 4,30,72,176.
India reported 3,377 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 
Published on Apr 29, 2022 09:25 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

India on Friday reported 3,377 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest tally since mid-March. The country also reported 60 covid-19 related deaths, the ministry of health affairs said. 

The active cases increased by 821 while 2,496 people recovered from the contagious virus. The total number of infections now stand at 4,30,72,176.

 

 

Topics
covid-19 india covid 19 tally covid 19 tracker
