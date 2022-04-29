Home / India News / Covid-19: 3,377 new cases in India in highest daily surge since mid-March
Covid-19: 3,377 new cases in India in highest daily surge since mid-March

Covid-19 India update: The active cases increased by 821 while 2,496 people recovered from the contagious virus. The total number of infections now stand at 4,30,72,176.
Published on Apr 29, 2022 09:25 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

India on Friday reported 3,377 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest tally since mid-March. The country also reported 60 covid-19 related deaths, the ministry of health affairs said. 


The active cases increased by 821 while 2,496 people recovered from the contagious virus. The total number of infections now stand at 4,30,72,176.

 

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

