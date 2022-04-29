Covid-19: 3,377 new cases in India in highest daily surge since mid-March

India on Friday reported 3,377 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest tally since mid-March. The country also reported 60 covid-19 related deaths, the ministry of health affairs said.



The active cases increased by 821 while 2,496 people recovered from the contagious virus. The total number of infections now stand at 4,30,72,176.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON