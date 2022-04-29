Covid-19: 3,377 new cases in India in highest daily surge since mid-March
Covid-19 India update: The active cases increased by 821 while 2,496 people recovered from the contagious virus. The total number of infections now stand at 4,30,72,176.
Published on Apr 29, 2022 09:25 AM IST
India on Friday reported 3,377 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest tally since mid-March. The country also reported 60 covid-19 related deaths, the ministry of health affairs said.
The active cases increased by 821 while 2,496 people recovered from the contagious virus. The total number of infections now stand at 4,30,72,176.
