Covid-19 active cases cross 1.31 lakh, India logs 13,615 infections in 24 hours

India's Covid tally on July 12: A total of 5,25,474 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,978 from Maharashtra, 70,153 from Kerala, 40,124 from Karnataka, 38,028 from Tamil Nadu, 26,284 from Delhi, 23,547 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,246 from West Bengal.
Over 199 crore doses have been administered in India so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Published on Jul 12, 2022 10:43 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Covid-19 in India: The number of active Covid-19 cases in India went past 1.31 lakh as the country logged 13,615 new infections in the last 24 hours. With an increase of 330, active coronavirus cases now comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections.

Top 5 updates on Covid-19 situation in India:

> National capital Delhi logged 280 cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the city stood at 4.21 per cent. Mumbai saw 235 new infections, the lowest since May 25.

> Bengal reported over 1,900 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Over 2,400 were reported from Tamil Nadu, 448 Telangana, 511 from Gujarat and 673 from Karnataka as per data shared by news agency PTI.

> India reported 20 new Covid-linked fatalities on Tuesday according to Union Health Ministry data. The Covid death toll since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 5,25,474. The 20 new fatalities consist of three each from Kerala and Bengal; two each from Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan; and one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim.

> The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.24 per cent, according to the health ministry. More than 13,000 people were said to have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.5 per cent.

> On the vaccination front, 10.6 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Over 1.31 lakh of these were booster doses for beneficiaries between the ages of 18 to 59. India has so far administered over199 crore doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.

