Covid-19 active cases surpass September peak, cross 1.2 million mark

India has been witnessing a record increase in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, and on Monday, the country broke all records with 1,68,912 new cases of the infection in last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed. This took the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717.

In a worrying trend, the number of active cases surpassed the 1.2 million (12 lakh) ma. These are the patients who have confirmed presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, along with the symptoms of the disease.

The active cases have been rising for the past 33 days, and have now reached 12,01,009 comprising 8.88 per cent of the total infections, according to health ministry data. The recovery rate has dropped to 89.86 per cent, the data further showed.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. So, in this fresh wave of Covid-19, the active case tally has even crossed its last year's peak.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.26 per cent, the health ministry data stated.

The death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020.

The health ministry also said that 10 states are showing steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases. These are: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

They now account for 83.02 per cent of the new infections, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily cases at 63,294. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 while Delhi reported 10,774 new cases.