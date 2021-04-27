Home / India News / Covid-19 care centre at Ashoka Hotel for Delhi high court judges
Covid-19 care centre at Ashoka Hotel for Delhi high court judges

The Delhi government on Monday issued an order directing The Ashoka to convert 100 rooms into Covid-19 care centres, for which priority will be given to Delhi high court judges and other judicial officers and their families.

The Covid care centre at the five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri will be managed by Primus Hospital, said the order, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen.

It further said that it was acting on a request from the Delhi high court.

The charges for using the facility will be collected by the hospital, which will later reimburse the hotel for the rooms, meals, housekeeping, disinfection, and all other services availed by the patients.

