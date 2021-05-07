Covid-19: Centre issues SoP to vaccinate beggars, prison inmates without identity cards

The Union health ministry has issued an SOP entrusting district task forces with the responsibility of registering those groups of people on Co-Win, who do not have any photo identity cards required for the registration on the vaccine software. Since all vaccination against Covid-19 will be documented on the software, one key facilitator with a valid identity card will be identified who will be the point person for the vaccination of these groups, the Centre said. Prison officials, old age home officials can serve as the key facilitators, the Centre said.

Who will be vaccinated in this process?

The Centre has identified several groups of people for vaccination without photo identity cards. Such groups of people include nomads (including sadhu/saints from various religions), prison inmates, inmates in mental health institutions, people in old age homes, beggars, people residing in rehabilitation centres and any other identified eligible persons not have any of the seven prescribed photo ID cards.

Panel recommends releasing prisoners in view of ‘threatening’ situation in Capital

The documents required for vaccination

Aadhaar card, voter ID card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, NPR smart card, pension document are the accepted photo ID proof required for vaccination. The ministry has received several representations from various state governments regarding people who do not have any of these. "Covid-19 vaccination services may not be denied in absence of identity proofs," the ministry said.

Vaccination of these people will take place only at government centres. The key facilitator will have to verify the identity of the beneficiaries.

With the advent of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, prison authorities have raised the issue of the rapid spread of the infection among prison inmates. About 319 Tihar jail inmates have been infected with Covid-19 while five died of the infection till May 3, director-general (prisons), Sandeep Goel, has said.

The Kerala government has decided to grant two-week parole to eligible prisoners to ensure social distancing in jails. In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut too, around 280 jail inmates will be released on bail or parole, news agency ANI reported.