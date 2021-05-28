Covid-19 LIVE: 7 new cases in China takes overall tally to 91,045

The Covid-19 numbers in India remained below record levels as the country added 211,298 fresh cases and 3,847, fatalities over 24 hours. The caseload has now pushed to 27,369,093, while the death toll stands at 315,235.

On Thursday, the Centre confirmed that it is in talks with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine makers and looking to approve vaccines cleared by World Health Organization and regulatory agencies in the West.

Meanwhile, Germany has decided to inoculate children over the age of 12 from June 7. The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab for 12- to 15-year-olds on Friday. It is already authorised in the EU for those over 16.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was too early to say whether England’s economy can fully reopen as planned on June 21, warning that the virus variant first identified in India continues to spread.

California will give $116.5 million in prizes for residents who are vaccinated, with draws on June 4 and 11 selecting 30 winners to receive $50,000 each. In the final draw on June 15, 10 residents will get $1.5 million each. In another push for vaccinations, Qantas Airways is considering giving away free flights.

Singapore will tighten border measures for travelers from Australia’s Victoria state due to the latest outbreak there. Japan is looking to extend its state of emergency to June 20, just five weeks before the Olympics.