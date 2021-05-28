Neither PM Modi nor Centre understood Covid-19 pandemic: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government over the prevailing second wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in India by saying that neither Modi nor the government has been able to understand the viral disease.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Gandhi said, "I, along with several other people warned the Centre over the Covid-19 pandemic multiple times. The Centre made fun of us. The Prime Minister declared victory against Covid-19. The problem here is neither the Prime Minister nor the Centre have understood the viral disease till now."

Gandhi added that Covid-19 is not just a disease but is an evolving disease which will become fatal if more time and space is given to it.

Pointing out that the viral disease attacks the country's poor population, those with co-morbidities, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, the Congress leader explained ways to combat it.

"There are 3-4 ways to stop Covid-19. Of these, the permanent solution is vaccination. Lockdown is a weapon but people suffer and hence it is a temporary solution. Social distancing are wearing of masks are also temporary solutions against Covid-19."

Gandhi also targeted the Centre over its vaccine strategy and its decision to export doses to other countries by saying that only 3% of India's population is vaccinated and the remaining 97% is still prone to Covid-19.











