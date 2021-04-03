Covid-19: For second consecutive day, Delhi inoculates over 52,000 people

The city administered more than 50,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the second straight day on Friday, as people aged 45 and above drove up the Capital’s inoculation numbers a day after jabs were opened up for them.

Delhi saw 71,284 shots administered on Thursday, the most in a single day so far.

Of the 52,408 shots given on Friday, 30,764 were first doses administered to those between the ages of 45 and 59. The vaccination drive was opened up in March to those above the age of 60, and those between 45 and 59 with comorbidities.

In Delhi, 1.14 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, which accounts for about 5.7% of the city’s nearly 20 million population. As on Friday, 273,000 people have received both doses of the vaccine, showed government data.

Experts said the pace of vaccinations was too slow to prevent a surge in cases.

“When we say that 5% have been immunised, they haven’t completed their entire vaccination schedule. The best possible protection is achieved only about two weeks after both doses are administered,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of the department of pulmonology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Health experts also urged residents to follow masking and social distancing norms, even after getting inoculated.

“People must continue to wear masks when they step outside, even if they have been vaccinated, because there is still a risk of getting the infection and spreading it. There is a need to increase the number of vaccines being administered. But any impact — fewer hospitalisations or deaths — of this will be visible only after eight to 12 weeks,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the department of epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research.