Covid-19: Ghaziabad sees record 24 deaths, Noida witnesses 11 fatalities

Ghaziabad recorded 24 more Covid-19 fatalities, its highest in a day till date, while neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar added 11 on Tuesday, official data showed.

The cumulative death toll reached 275 in Ghaziabad and 261 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with a combined 536 fatalities in the two neighbouring districts, according to data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded its highest single-day spike with 1,761 fresh infections during the period as its tally mounted to 47,553, the data showed.

Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 1,057 new cases that pushed its case tally o 43,700, it showed.

On the brighter side, 1,670 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 1,260 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period while the overall recoveries in the districts reached 39,230 and 37,094, respectively.

According to the official figures, the number of active cases in the two districts stood at 14,393 of which 8,062 were in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 6,331 in Ghaziabad.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.54 per cent and recovery rate at 82.49 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.62 per cent and 84.88 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in UP reached 2,72, 568 from 2,85,832 on Monday as the overall recoveries climbed to 10,81,817 and the death toll surged to 13,798 on Tuesday, the data showed.

