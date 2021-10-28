Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Gujarat govt eases night curfew timings, allows cinemas to run at full capacity
india news

Covid-19: Gujarat govt eases night curfew timings, allows cinemas to run at full capacity

Also, hotels and restaurants in the state can now have patrons at 75 per cent capacity.
Representational image.(HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 08:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced a slew of relaxations in restrictions that have been in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

According to the latest measures, the timings of night curfews have been brought down from 12 midnight-6am to 1am-5am for one month starting October 30.

Also, cinema halls will be allowed to operate at full capacity, while hotels and restaurants can have patrons at 75 per cent capacity.

The easing of curbs came amid a significant improvement in the pandemic scenario in the state.

The last updated health bulletin of the government showed 17 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, while 15 patients were discharged during the same period. This took the active caseload to 173 and the cumulative tally to 8,26,481. Besides, no person died due to any related complication during the period and helped keep the fatality toll unchanged at 10,088.

About seven crore doses of vaccines against the virus have so far been administered in the state. 

