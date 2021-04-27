Covid-19 in India: 10 states account for over 71% of new cases in last 24 hours, says government

Ten Indian states added to 72% of the daily new cases tally of the country in the last 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday. The government also said that the daily positivity rate in the country stands at 20.02% as of date.

In its regular series of tweets updating about the Covid-19 situation, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said that 10 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat -- contributed 71.68% to the daily new cases on the day. Maharashtra, with 48,700 infections in 24 hours, remained the highest contributor among all states.

Uttar Pradesh with 33,551 cases and Karnataka with 29,744 cases trailed Maharashtra at second and third places. Among the other states Kerala added 21,890 cases while Delhi contributed 20,201 cases.

The bottom five states in the list, namely, Rajasthan (16,438 cases), West Bengal (15,992 cases), Tamil Nadu (15,684 cases), Chhattisgarh (15,084 cases) and Gujarat (14,340 cases), reported less than 20,000 cases in the mentioned 24-hour time period, data shared by the ministry showed.

Meanwhile, the seven-day moving average of the daily positivity rate was recorded as 20.02% on the day. This is more than double than the 9.86% reported on April 10. Also, the cumulative positivity rate, considering the total confirmed cases and the total samples tested, stood at 6.28%, the ministry’s data showed.

For the first time since April 14, active caseload in the country increased by less than 100,000 cases. It currently stands at 2,882,204 (16.34% of total cases), an increase of 68,546 cases from the 2,813,568 cases reported on Monday.

Daily new infections in the country have surged steadily during the second wave of the pandemic and India reported over 300,000 new cases on the day for the sixth straight day. With 323,144 new cases, the country’s tally climbed to 17,636,307, the central health ministry’s dashboard showed on Tuesday morning.

