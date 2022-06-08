Covid-19 in India: New cases top 5,000-mark; nearly 40% jump in daily infections

The number of new infections in India crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday as the country reported 5,233 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. This is the first time since early March that the number of new infections went above 5K. Earlier on Monday, the country had recorded a total of 4,518 cases.

In the month of June, India has so far reported over 32,000 fresh cases. The number of active Covid-19 cases went up by 1,881 in the last 24 hours as per health ministry data. Active cases now stand at 28,857 or 0.06 per cent of the total cases.

According to the health ministry data, seven deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 5,24,715. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.72 percent with over 3,300 people recovering in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country is 4,26,36,710.

Maharashtra recorded 1,881 new infections in the last 24 hours, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported a day before, the state health department said. Mumbai alone reported 1,242 new cases, up from 676 the previous day.

Delhi witnessed 450 fresh Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Tuesday. The state of Tamil Nadu logged 144 new infections, Bengal saw 61 fresh cases whereas Gujarat reported 72 new cases in the last 24 hours. As per data shared by news agency PTI, Goa saw 62 new infections on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hour, 14.9 lakh vaccine doses were administered under the National Vaccination Drive. Of these, over 3.15 lakh were booster doses. Nearly 4 lakh children between the ages of 12 to 14 also were also administered Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours - over 2.85 lakh were second doses.

