IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Was not easy to ensure lockdown': PM Modi recounts India's fight against Covid
A nurse draws from a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, while preparing to inoculate colleagues at the KC General hospital in Bangalore on January 16, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP)(AFP)
A nurse draws from a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, while preparing to inoculate colleagues at the KC General hospital in Bangalore on January 16, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP)(AFP)
india news

'Was not easy to ensure lockdown': PM Modi recounts India's fight against Covid

Referring to Janata curfew in March, which was a 14-hour curfew announced by PM Modi, the PM said it mentally prepared Indians for the lockdown which would follow.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:01 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated countrymen for their patience and healthcare workers, scientists for their continuous efforts during the pandemic. But it was not easy, PM Modi said recounting India's journey against Covid-19.

The first case was detected in Kerala on December 30, 2021. The first patient was a student who returned from Wuhan in the wake of the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan.

The first meeting in this regard took place in January, long before the first case was reported, PM Modi said on Saturday.

Referring to Janata curfew in March, which was a 14-hour curfew announced by PM Modi, the PM said it mentally prepared Indians for the lockdown which would follow.

"It was not easy to ensure these many people remain in the same place. But we did it," PM Modi said adding that the huge population which was initially seen as a challenge in India's fight against Covid-19 gradually turned into an opportunity as India's fight against Covid-19 has been humanitarian.

Here is a brief timeline of Covid-19 in India and the two vaccines

January: On January 31, India airlifted citizens from China for the first time, a day after the first case was detected on January 30.

February: Evacuation operations went on as states started reporting Covid-19 cases.

March 22: Janata curfew.

March 25: Nationwide lockdown was imposed.

April: Lockdown was extended, India reported 1,000 deaths from Covid-19.

May: Lockdown was extended. India started Vande Bharat mission to resue Indians stranded elsewhere in the world.

June: India became the 4th worst Coronavirus-hit country. Phase-wise unlocking in the country started.

July: Trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin began. India became the third worst-hit country, surpassing Russia.

August: Trial of Serum Institute of India's Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, marketed in India as Covishield, began. Phase-wise unlocking continued.

September: India became the second worst-hit country in the world, surpassing Brazil. Serum Institute's trial was briefly paused.

India recorded its highest spike of 97,570 people found positive in 24 hours.

October: Number of Covid-19 cases stabilised. Unlocking continued. Preparation for vaccination began.

November: Number of cases remained stable. PM Modi visited vaccine facilities in Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

December: Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech apply for emergency-use authorisation. India reported the first case of UK variant on December 29.

January: Drug Controller General of India approved both the vaccines for restricted emergency use. The largest vaccination drive of the world against Covid-19 begins.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccines
app
Close
e-paper
Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain lost the Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur in Bihar in 2014 and did not contest the 2019 polls. (HT PHOTO).
Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain lost the Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur in Bihar in 2014 and did not contest the 2019 polls. (HT PHOTO).
india news

BJP selects Shahnawaz Hussain as nominee for Bihar MLC polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • A former civil aviation minister, Shahnawaz Hussain was recently sent to helm the party’s campaign for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister of home for finance Anurag Thakur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This week, Meghalaya received 35,000 vaccine doses for vaccination in the first phase when 16,000 health workers will receive the first dose.(AP | Representational image)
This week, Meghalaya received 35,000 vaccine doses for vaccination in the first phase when 16,000 health workers will receive the first dose.(AP | Representational image)
india news

35-year-old sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Meghalaya

By David Laitphlang
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Over 800 health workers across the state were scheduled to be vaccinated on day one of the immunisation drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 16,000 healthcare workers are set to be vaccinated on the first day across the state. (Reuters | Representational image)
Over 16,000 healthcare workers are set to be vaccinated on the first day across the state. (Reuters | Representational image)
india news

Vaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab in Gujarat

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:03 PM IST
As you can see, I have not felt any adverse effect even an hour after getting inoculated. I am blessed to be the first recipient...The vaccine is totally safe, effective, and we can defeat coronavirus only when all of us get vaccinated," Dr Thacker said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali is the senior-most Nepalese leader to visit India in more than a year after the Covid-19 outbreak. (HT PHOTO).
Foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali is the senior-most Nepalese leader to visit India in more than a year after the Covid-19 outbreak. (HT PHOTO).
india news

'Will never allow interference in domestic politics': Nepalese foreign minister

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Gyawali said his country has “excellent” ties with India and China and seeks to improve connectivity and economic ties with both.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, who according to the officials is the first person in the country vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Delhi.(REUTERS)
Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, who according to the officials is the first person in the country vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:11 PM IST
The Najafgarh resident said he had volunteered to be vaccinated first as his colleagues chosen for the drive were "scared" before getting the shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Co-WIN stands for Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network and would be used for planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Covid-19 vaccine program in India.(PTI)
Co-WIN stands for Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network and would be used for planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Covid-19 vaccine program in India.(PTI)
india news

Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:58 PM IST
While the self-registration module of the app is yet to be announced officially by the government, here is everything you need to know about it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(PTI file photo)
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(PTI file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Demand to set new rules, SOPs for vaccinated travellers

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the government over the efficacy of Covaxin. (Raj k Raj/ HT File Photo )
Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the government over the efficacy of Covaxin. (Raj k Raj/ HT File Photo )
india news

Expected better of you, Sir: Congress on Vardhan’s counter to vaccine criticism

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Following the launch of the inoculation drive, Manish Tewari had attacked the Centre over the shot and also asked why government functionaries were not taking the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(AFP)
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(AFP)
india news

Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:26 PM IST
  • TAAI said that setting up of new SOPs will enable vaccinated travellers to resume their activities to pre-Covid times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccination exercise is being conducted at 81 sites across all 11 districts.(HT Photo)
The vaccination exercise is being conducted at 81 sites across all 11 districts.(HT Photo)
india news

First beneficiaries of Covid immunisation drive express pride

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:59 PM IST
A similar sentiment prevailed on the first day of the exercise among the healthcare workers in Delhi who received the shots at 81 sites chosen for the drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court had passed the order on the loan moratorium case in September last year.(PTI)
The top court had passed the order on the loan moratorium case in September last year.(PTI)
india news

Petitions in SC seek direction for contempt of court proceedings against RBI Guv

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The contemptuous act of the respondents has shaken the confidence of the public and has degraded the trust of the borrowers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first vaccination shot was received by Sentimeren Aonok, 54, a doctor at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK).(AP | Representational image)
The first vaccination shot was received by Sentimeren Aonok, 54, a doctor at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK).(AP | Representational image)
india news

Covid 19 vaccination begins in Nagaland

Written by Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Nagaland has received 26,500 vials of the vaccine for the initial phase of the vaccination and 100 health workers per district were listed to receive the vaccine on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Army has boosted country's morale during border standoff with China: Rajnath

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Singh said this while addressing a gathering here during the 'bhoomipujan' and foundation stone laying ceremony of a new Command Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
india news

Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day: Gehlot on Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Two vaccines—Covidshield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, developed indigenously by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech—are being administered in the inoculation programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
india news

TRP scam: former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta shifted to JJ Hospital

By Manish Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Kaushtubh Kurlekar, the jail superintendent, confirmed Dasgupta's hospitalisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP