Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19: India logs 2,927 fresh cases in 24 hours, 17% higher than yesterday; 32 deaths
india news

Covid-19: India logs 2,927 fresh cases in 24 hours, 17% higher than yesterday; 32 deaths

India Covid-19 update: The new cases today were at least 17 per cent higher than Tuesday, while the active caseload jumped to 16,279.
Covid-19 cases in India (HT File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 09:57 AM IST
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

In a fresh spike of infections, India reported a single-day rise of 2,927 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths, as updated by the Union health ministry on Wednesday morning. The active caseload jumped to 16,279, while the cumulative total touched 4,30,65,496, the health ministry data showed.

The new cases today were at least 17 per cent higher than yesterday's tally and the active cases increased by 643 in the last 24 hours. The active infections comprised 0.04 per cent of the total cases, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Recoveries topped 42.5 million, while the case fatality rate touched 1.22 per cent. 

On Tuesday, the country recorded a slight drop in infections with 2,483 single-day cases. However, a huge surge was recorded in the death toll as Assam added a backlog of 1,347 deaths.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23. 

Meanwhile, India’s drug regulator has approved the emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines, Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, for children under the age of 12 years – a milestone move that paves the way for that cohort in the country to receive a vaccine shot against the disease for the first time.

RELATED STORIES

As a threat of another Covid wave looms over India and other countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, in the wake of the latest surge in cases, especially in China.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP