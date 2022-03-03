Covid-19: India logs 6,561 new cases, 142 deaths in last 24 hours

India logged 6,561 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases dipped to 77,152 on Wednesday. The active case now accounts for 0.20% of the total infections. A reduction of 8,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day.

It was for 25 consecutive days that India recorded less than one lakh daily COVID-19 cases.

With 142 fresh fatalities, the death toll climbed to 5,14,246 in the last 24 hours. India’s Covid-19 death rate now stands at 1.20%.

Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.60% with 14,947 new recoveries. Total number of tests done during the previous day 8,82,953.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.02 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.

