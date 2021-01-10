Covid-19: List of states where schools, colleges are set to open this month

As the country has been maintaining a steady decline in the infection cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since the past month, many states are set to reopen schools in this month. While several including Karnataka, Bihar and Odisha have already begun classes, many states will reopen schools in the coming week of January in a graded manner, as per the Centre-mandated protocol.

The Centre in Unlock 5 guidelines allowed schools to reopen from October 15. However, the decision was left to states/union territories to decide as to when they would resume physical classes after assessing Covid-19 situation.

Schools and colleges have remained shut since March 2020 in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 150,798 lives so far, while the caseload stood at 10,431,639, as of Saturday morning.

Here is a state-wise list where schools and colleges are set to reopen in the coming weeks:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Saturday said the state government will make a decision by January 20 about reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity. Schools have already reopened in parts of Maharashtra since November 23.

Gujarat

With a decline in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, the Gujarat government announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11. The classes will reopen for 10 and 12 classes as well as for Graduation and Post Graduation final year with mandatory compliance of Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) and consent of parents.

Rajasthan

Keeping in view the falling Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, the educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres will reopen in Rajasthan from January 18. Medical college, dental college, nursing college and paramedical college have been instructed to reopen from January 11 because of the vaccination process.

Karnataka

Regular classes for first- and second-year college students in Karnataka would resume on January 14. Offline classes for the 10th class, second pre-university, final year degree and postgraduate students have already started.