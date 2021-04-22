Covid-19 live: Maharashtra imposes fresh curbs amid coronavirus surge

India, reporting over 2 lakh fresh infections daily, is fighting an uphill battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Although government officials have said that statistics do not show the second wave to be more contagious than the first, the central government has ramped up the production capacity of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir from the current 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month. Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, several states have been imposing restrictions on the movement of people in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus variants, while the country is gearing up for the third phase of its nationwide vaccination drive, slated to begin on May 1. Everyone above the age of 18 will be considered eligible for vaccination under this phase, the central government has said.

Stay up-to-date on the coronavirus outbreak:

• Fresh Covid-19 curbs are in place in Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, from Thursday. The restrictions will remain in effect till May 1 in view of the sudden surge in coronavirus disease cases in the state.

• A nationwide shortage in oxygen supply is being reported, with at least 24 Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik dying on Wednesday after their ventilators ran out. Hospitals in Delhi, the national capital, and elsewhere have warned that their supplies of medical oxygen given to severely ill Covid-19 patients are running low.

• On the other side of the world, the United States of America has administered over 200 million Covid-19 vaccine shots. US president Joe Biden called this a "stunning achievement".