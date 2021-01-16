LIVE: ITBP personnel administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine
In what has been termed as the world's largest coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination drive, India began its vaccine drive across the country on Saturday. The nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today through video conferencing.
A total of 3,00,000 healthcare workers will be vaccinated using the two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield, which have received the Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process.
The vaccination drive covers all Indian states and union territories. The drive will be held daily from 9am to 5pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.
Follow live updates here:
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 01:51 PM
Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC Jumbo Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC Jumbo Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai and witnessed the vaccine administration today.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 01:41 PM
SII chief wishes PM Modi on Covid-19 vaccine launch
Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla on Saturday congratulated the country and the PM and said, "I wish India & Sri@narendramodi ji great success in launching the world’s largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse it’s safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself."
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 01:37 PM
ITBP personnel administered the first dose of corona vaccine
Among the first Covid-19 vaccine shot recipients, 20 ITBP personnel posted in Leh (Ladakh) were given the vaccine dose today.
"On the launch day of the coronavirus vaccination in India, the ITBP once again got the opportunity to be a part of fight against the pandemic as it had served earlier in each occasion such as developing the first quarantine facility in chhawla, preparing face masks and PPE kits and running the world's biggest covid care centre and hospital in New Delhi," a statement by the force said.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 01:10 PM
Tamil Nadu rolls out Covid-19 vaccination, govt doctor gets first vaccine shot
Tamil Nadu on Saturday rolled out the Covid-19 vaccination drive at 166 sites across the state with a government doctor here becoming the first to be administered the shot.
Chief Minster K Palaniswami said everyone, including him should get vaccinated, but priority, however, was only for frontline workers such as the doctors and health workers.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 01:10 PM
Covid-19 vaccination begins in Noida, Mahesh Sharma among first MPs to get jab
BJP leader and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma on Saturday got vaccinated for coronavirus as a 'healthcare worker', becoming among the first parliamentarians in India to get inoculated for the infection.
Sharma, who is also a trained MBBS doctor, got vaccinated at 11 am at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27, hospital spokesperson V B Joshi told PTI.
The 61-year-old former Union minister was then kept in observation for 30 minutes at the hospital, Joshi said.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 01:09 PM
Medical van driver, ex-MCI chief get vaccine among others
A medical van driver from Rajkot, along with doctors, on Saturday became one of the first beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat on the first day of the inoculation drive.
The drive began at 161 centres in the state where the vaccine jabs were administered to health workers almost simultaneously.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 01:07 PM
Covid-19 vaccines 'Sanjivani' in fight against pandemic, says Dr Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday described the Covid-19 vaccines as 'Sanjivani' in the fight against the infectious disease as he urged people not to pay heed to hearsay and instead believe in experts and scientists.
"These vaccines are 'sanjivani' in our fight against this pandemic. We have won the battles against polio and small pox. Now, we have reached the decisive phase of winning the war against coronavirus," he said.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:52 PM
'Historic day': J-K Governor on India's vaccination drive
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that country is witnessing a historic day. "We are working to successfully carry out the first phase of the vaccination drive within the deadline and then complete the second phase to make a healthy Jammu and Kashmir. We need to continue following Covid protocols," Sinha told ANI.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:49 PM
Covid-19 vaccination drive underway at Jammu and Kashmir
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:39 PM
Country witnessing a historical moment today, says Home minister Amit Shah
Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday tweeted praise for PM Modi after the launch of country's Covid-19 vaccine drive. "The country is going to witness a historic moment today. In the fight against Corona under the leadership of @narendramodi ji, India has crossed an important milestone," Amit Shah tweeted.
The world's largest vaccination campaign shows the immense potential of India's scientists and the power of our leadership, Shah tweeted.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:37 PM
Don't want to do politics over Covid-19 vaccine, says Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra chief minister and former BJP ally Uddhav Thackeray snubbed politicking around Covid-19 vaccine and said, "I don't want to do politics over Covid-19 vaccination. Citizens of all states should be equal and are equal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that there is no question of inequality."
On whether Covid-19 vaccination will be for free for citizens of Maharashtra, CM Thackeray said, "Whenever we get more clarity on vaccine availability and its charges from Centre, we will be clear on it. Once Centre gives more clarity, we will take a final call."
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:23 PM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, health minister arrive at Lok Nayak Hospital
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Lok Nayak Hospital to oversee the city’s vaccination drive. Heath minister Satyendar Jain and chief secretary Vijay Dev are also present.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:21 PM
Now we have reached a decisive phase in war against Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
We have won the battle against polio, small pox. Now we have reached a decisive phase in war against Covid-19: Health minister Harsh Vardhan.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:19 PM
Have written to PM to request free vaccine for lower-income group: Punjab CM
I am very happy that the Covid-19 vaccination drive has begun. We have started with the health workers and it will gradually come down to other people. I have written to the PM to request free vaccine for the lower-income group: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:05 PM
Bhutan congratulates India on Covid-19 vaccine drive
Bhutanese PM wished India on Covid-19 vaccine drive and said, "I would like to congratulate PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the landmark launch of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive today. We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic."
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:04 PM
Covid-19 vaccine drive begins in Gujarat
The Covid-19 vaccination drives begin at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad in presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:02 PM
Minister Harsh Vardhan shows the vaccine at AIIMS Delhi
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 12:01 PM
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria takes the Covid-19 vaccine shot
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 11:49 AM
At Mumbai hospital, health workers cheer as vaccines arrive
Dozens of health workers clapped and cheered the "vaccine carrier" staff as the coronavirus vaccines doses reached Mumbai's Cooper hospital on Saturday morning.
With 'arti' thalis and sweets, the staff of Cooper hospital waited outside the facility to welcome the first beneficiaries of the vaccination drive.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 11:47 AM
PM Modi cautions on rumours against two 'Made in India' vaccines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cautioned citizens and urged them not to be affected by propaganda against the two Made in India vaccines against coronavirus.
Speaking at the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing, PM Modi highlighted that the Indian vaccines are cheaper in comparison to the foreign ones.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 11:46 AM
Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Delhi, healthcare workers get first shots
The Covid-19 vaccination drive began in Delhi on Saturday with healthcare workers, who were at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, getting the first shots.
Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers were vaccinated at AIIMS hospital.
A doctor, a nurse and a sanitation worker will be given the shot later in the day in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at LNJP Hospital, sources had said on Friday.
-
First Covid-19 vaccine shot administered at AIIMS Delhi
India's first coronavirus vaccine shot administered at AIIMS Delhi in presence of Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 11:10 AM
India's vaccines enjoy global credibility because of their track record: PM Modi
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 10:58 AM
Don't pay heed to rumours, propaganda: PM Modi
Scientists gave nod to two made-in-India vaccines after being sure of their effects, don't pay heed to rumours, propaganda: PM Modi
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 10:48 AM
'Never before in history': PM Modi lauds India's vaccination drive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said such a vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history.
"There are over 100 countries which have less than 3 crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in the first phase only. In second phase, we've to take this number to 30 crores," PM Modi said.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 10:45 AM
Don't make the mistake of taking off the mask, says PM Modi
Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "I request you not to make the mistake of taking off the mask and not maintaining social distancing after getting the first dose because immunity develops after the second dose"
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 10:44 AM
Doctor volunteers to take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at GTB hospital
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 10:39 AM
PM Modi launches nationwide vaccination drive
Launching the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country for millions, PM Modi said, "Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the countrymen on this occasion."
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 10:36 AM
Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reaches AIIMS Delhi
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 10:31 AM
PM Modi to launch nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive shortly
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 10:29 AM
Health care workers reach Lok Nayak Hospital to get Covid-19 vaccine
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 10:26 AM
Kerala set for mass vaccination drive: Health minister KK Shailaja
State health minister KK Shailja on Saturday said Kerala is set for mass vaccination drive. The minister allayed fears surrounding the drug and asked people not to spread any rumors. People should not lower guard against Covid-19 thinking everything is over, Shailja said. Vaccines will get administered in 133 centers in the state.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 10:23 AM
Niti Aayog member VK Paul to get Covid-19 vaccine
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 09:47 AM
India records 15,158 fresh infections, 175 new deaths
India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 10,542,841 with 15,158 people testing positive for the infection in a day, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
The country's death toll increased to 1,52,093 with 175 new fatalities.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 08:53 AM
India tests 8,03,090 in the last 24 hours
A total of 18,57,65,491 samples were tested for Covid-19, up to 15th January of which 8,03,090 samples were tested yesterday, according to the data shared by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 08:47 AM
Mizoram reports 4 new Covid-19 cases
izoram reported four new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram.
The total count for Covid-19 cases in the state has jumped to 4,314 including 80 active cases.
As per state government data, 4,225 people have been discharged in the state after recovering from the infection.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 08:09 AM
Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 vaccination drive at 150 centres today
Over 4.16 lakh health workers will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine from Saturday onwards in Madhya Pradesh, the state's health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said.
Vaccination will be conducted at 150 centers in the state as part of the countrywide inoculation drive that will be launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"In the first week, 57,000 health workers will be vaccinated and 50,000 in the second week," Dr Choudhary said while speaking to ANI on Friday.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 08:08 AM
Karnataka all set for Covid-19 vaccination rollout
Six locations apart from Victoria Hospital in Karnataka's Bengaluru have been identified for the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme scheduled on Saturday.
Speaking to ANI, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner said that apart from Victoria Hospital, six other locations identified as a coronavirus vaccine centre.
Sat, 16 Jan 2021 08:07 AM
Mega Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin in India today
India begins today a nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10:30 am via video conferencing.
Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.