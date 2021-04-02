Covid-19: Maharashtra sees record one-day spike of 43,183 cases

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 43,183 new infections. Similarly, Mumbai also added a record number of 8,646 new infections. The state’s active case count rose to 366,533, while its total rose to 2,856,163.

Even as Maharashtra continues to record daily highs, in terms of new infections and fatalities, health minister Rajesh Tope said that the government, at this point, does not intend to go for a complete lockdown. Instead, the restrictions will be made stricter, the minister said.

For a second day straight, the state added over 200 fatalities. Maharashtra saw 249 deaths—highest in a day since October 17—on Thursday, taking the death toll to 54,898. Nagpur city had the highest deaths with 50 fatalities and 10 from its rural areas. Aurangabad city reported 35 deaths.

Mumbai, meanwhile, added 18 fatalities, pushing its death toll to 11,708. Mumbai’s active case count rose to 54,807. The state also reported recoveries of 32,641 patients on Thursday, taking the tally of recovered patients to 2,433,368.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 183,198 samples, and had a positivity rate of 23.57%. The overall positivity rate of the state stood at 14.3