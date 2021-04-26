Covid-19 management in Assam on track for next 10 days: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Allaying speculations about lack of medicines and facilities, the Assam government on Monday assured people that the state has enough logistics to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases at least for the next 10 days.

Addressing a press conference, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the present status of oxygen supply, intensive care unit (ICU) beds and Remdesivir injections.

“Assam is consuming 20 metric tons (MT) of oxygen daily. In the past 10 days, we have rejuvenated some of our old oxygen plants and also established pressure swing absorption (PSA) plants in different medical college and civil hospitals our oxygen generation capacity has increased to 61 MT daily,” Sarma said.

“We have also enhanced our oxygen storage capacity to 468 MT. Therefore, I personally feel that for the next 10 days our oxygen situation will remain stable and there should not be any panic. In the next week we will set up three more small oxygen plants in three hospitals,” he added.

Assam has been witnessing around 1,500-2,000 new Covid-19 positive cases in the past week. On Sunday, the state recorded 1844 new cases and 14 deaths. There were 15,470 active cases on Sunday.

“Though the number of cases has gone up in the past week, the situation hasn’t gone out of hand as yet. We expect the number of cases to increase this week as well,” Sarma said.

The minister informed that the state has a stock of 25,000 Remdesivir injections and they are being provided to both government and private hospitals as well as per requirement.

“We have been able to add a substantial number of ICU beds in last 10 days. Almost 220 more ICU beds have been added and efforts are on to add more beds in the next few days. As of today, we are comfortable about oxygen, beds, medicine and ICU availability for next 10 days,” Sarma said.

Sarma, who also holds the education portfolio, informed that in amendment of an earlier order closing down primary schools in districts where 100 Covid-19 cases are recorded in a day, from now on all classes in private and government schools till Class VII will be conducted via the online mode in all such districts.

