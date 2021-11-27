Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19: Nod on booster dose from Centre may come soon, says Karnataka minister
india news

Covid-19: Nod on booster dose from Centre may come soon, says Karnataka minister

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said once approval comes, booster doses would be given to frontline workers on a priority basis, adding the nod may come in a week.
Representational image.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said on Saturday the state government has sought the Centre’s approval regarding administering of booster dose against Covid-19. He said once approval comes, booster doses would be given to frontline workers on a priority basis, adding the nod may come in a week.

"We have made a request to the central government for the administering of booster doses. It will be administered to frontline workers on priority on getting approval. We may get approval in a week," Ashoka was quoted as saying by news agency PTI following a meeting with chief minister Basavarao Bommai over the pandemic situation in the state.

The state government announced a number of precautionary measures, including mandatory testing for Covid-19 of international arrivals and heightened border checks in the wake of the detection of a number of clusters and the threat of a new Covid-19 variant, named omicron, looming large.

Also read | Omicron scare: Bengaluru makes RT-PCR, quarantine must for arrivals from affected nations

RELATED STORIES

Ashoka further said another round of meetings will be held under the CM's leadership and separate guidelines will be issued for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Stating that no new variant cases have been reported in the state so far, he said, experts have told the state government that the new Omicron variant spreads five times faster than the existing ones.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 outbreak
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP