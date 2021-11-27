Covid-19: Nod on booster dose from Centre may come soon, says Karnataka minister

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said on Saturday the state government has sought the Centre’s approval regarding administering of booster dose against Covid-19. He said once approval comes, booster doses would be given to frontline workers on a priority basis, adding the nod may come in a week.

"We have made a request to the central government for the administering of booster doses. It will be administered to frontline workers on priority on getting approval. We may get approval in a week," Ashoka was quoted as saying by news agency PTI following a meeting with chief minister Basavarao Bommai over the pandemic situation in the state.

The state government announced a number of precautionary measures, including mandatory testing for Covid-19 of international arrivals and heightened border checks in the wake of the detection of a number of clusters and the threat of a new Covid-19 variant, named omicron, looming large.

Ashoka further said another round of meetings will be held under the CM's leadership and separate guidelines will be issued for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Stating that no new variant cases have been reported in the state so far, he said, experts have told the state government that the new Omicron variant spreads five times faster than the existing ones.

