Covid-19: Odisha govt forms panel to monitor rising cases of Mucormycosis

Concerned over rising cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus amongst Covid-19 patients, the Odisha government on Friday constituted a seven-member state-level committee to monitor such cases in the state.

The seven-member committee will monitor the incidence of Mucormycosis in patients admitted to different hospitals in the State and formulate a guideline for early detection and management of such cases.

"In view of the reported rise in the incidence of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) amongst the Covid-19 patients on Corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive drugs and also amongst patients in the post Covid period in the State, Odisha Government has constituted a State Level Committee", informed an official release.

Also Read| In Odisha, 21 tribals from primitive groups test positive for Covid-19

The state health and Family Welfare Department has asked all Government Medical colleges in the state to constitute an expert committee each comprising of members from the Department Of Medicine and {or Pulmonary medicine, Dermatology. ENT. Ophthalmology, and neurology (if available)} for coordination of diagnosis and management of such cases.

All Government Medical College will create facilities for detection and management of such cases in the Department of ENT and Ophthalmology for RT-PCR negative and or post-Covid patients, The active Covid-19 patients when detected to have Mucormycosis will continue treatment with the support Of ENT and Ophthalmology faculties or consultant.

Odisha recorded a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases on Friday as the state reported 12,390 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

As many as 10,649 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Thursday.

The state also recorded 22 Covid-related deaths while 8,665 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON