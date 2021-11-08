Covid-19: Pre-primary classes resume in-person in Karnataka

Physical pre-primary classes resumed on Monday across Karnataka after almost two years. The classes will be held alternately for five days a week, according to a government order.

Karnataka began reopening educational institutes in a phased manner from August. The government has been encouraging parents and guardians of students to send them back to schools after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown forced the closure of educational institutes over 18 months ago.

“...teachers aged above 50 years should compulsorily wear a face shield,” according to the guidelines issued by the government for the reopening of schools.

The schools have reopened as the new infections in Karnataka appear to have reduced. But there has been a spike in infections in neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra.

Private schools had been asking the government to reopen schools. A section of parents and guardians are still unsure about sending their children to school. They fear closed spaces will become breeding grounds for the virus and heighten the threat, especially since school students fall under the age group that is yet to be eligible for vaccination.