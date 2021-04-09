Covid-19 restrictions: Jewellery, hospitality industries suffer loss amid fresh curbs

The second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) this year is bringing back the memories of 2020 when the pandemic hit the country leading to a nationwide lockdown. Amid the fresh surge of Covid-19 infections in 2021, authorities across the country have imposed strict curbs to control the spread of the virus. The restrictions like night curfew, weekend lockdowns, the cap on attendees in functions have affected many who were still recovering from the losses of lockdown.

Many states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra have imposed a night curfew. Raipur, Bhopal and Maharashtra will go under weekend lockdown from Friday, while Chhattisgarh’s Durg district is under nine-day lockdown since April 6. The state governments have also reduced the number of guests allowed in wedding ceremonies to control the spread.

The Covid-19 restrictions have adversely affected these sectors/people:

Workers in the informal sector, daily wage workers have again been affected the most. Fearing the tragedy of 2020 and the rise in Covid-19 cases in the metropolitan cities, migrants workers in large numbers are going back to their native states. “We are leaving for our hometown in Uttar Pradesh. As of now, there is a night curfew in place. It is very likely that a lockdown will be put into place. To avoid chaos like the previous lockdown, we are travelling back to our native place. Not sure when, whether we will come back here,” ANI quoted a migrant worker leaving Mumbai for Uttar Pradesh as saying.

The jewellery industry in Maharashtra wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow the opening of stores during the upcoming festival of Gudi Padwa that can increase their sales 30-40 per cent. The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) chairman said that the lockdown restrictions will impact many artisans and craftsmen who have migrated from different states and will also impact self-employed retailers, reported PTI.

Concerned with the new restrictions, the hospitality industry in Maharashtra has formed an umbrella front United Hospitality Forum (UHF) and initiated a campaign #MissionRoziRoti to protest against the curbs. “As of Wednesday, 30 per cent of the hotels and restaurants in the country have shut down permanently due to financial losses. Over 20 per cent of hotels and restaurants haven't opened fully after the lockdown. The remaining 50 per cent continue to run in losses and revenues are below 50 per cent of the pre-Covid levels,” PTI quoted Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) honorary secretary Pradeep Shetty as saying.

The event management industry is another such sector that is worried about the new restrictions. The curfew led many people to reschedule their wedding ceremonies, reduce the budget of their grandeur functions and the number of guests as per the guidelines. Businesses of band companies, tent companies, banquet hall owners fear their sustainability and how will they pay salaries to their employees.

Local traders and retailers in Pune are also protesting against the restrictions as they want the state government to allow the opening of their shops.

