Covid-19 spike: A look at what is shut and where

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, many states and cities have imposed a weekend and night curfew to curb the spread of the pandemic. The country has been witnessing an alarming surge in coronavirus infections with daily new cases crossing the milestone of the 2-lakh mark for the second consecutive day today. India on Friday registered its biggest single-day spike of over 2.17 lakh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally in the country to 1,42,91,917 while 1,185 deaths took the fatality toll to 1,74,308.

In the wake of the prevailing situation, several states and Union territories, including Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, have either imposed weekend lockdowns or complete curfews and night curfews.

Here's a list of states/cities that have imposed restrictions on the movement of people to tackle the situation:

1. Delhi--The Delhi government on Thursday announced a weekend curfew in the national capital between 10pm on April 16 and 5am on April 19.

2. Maharashtra— A15-day statewide curfew has been announced in Maharashtra from April 14 till May 1 to stop the surging cases of coronavirus disease. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed and no person will be allowed in a public place without a valid reason.

3. Rajasthan--Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6pm on April 16 till 5am on April 19. A 12-hour-long night curfew across Rajasthan is already in place and will remain in effect between 6pm and 6am till April 30.

4. Uttar Pradesh--The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the night curfew timings in 10 districts including Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur and other districts where active Covid-19 caseload is above 2,000. The night curfew will start from 8pm and will continue till 7am. The state government earlier announced restrictions, including night curfew in Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Moradabad and several other districts in wake of the rising Covid-19 disease cases.

5. Odisha--Night curfew from 6pm to 5am will be in place in 10 districts of Odisha bordering Chhattisgarh. A weekend shutdown will be in place in urban areas of these districts from April 17 in addition to the night curfew. The night curfew in urban areas of the remaining 20 districts of the state will be in place between 9pm and 5 am from April 17.

6. Karnataka-- The Karnataka government has imposed night curfews in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, and Udupi-Manipal from 10pm to 5am till April 20.

7. Punjab-- The administration has imposed a weekend curfew in Chandigarh from 10pm on April 16 to 5am on April 19. The decision was taken at a Covid-19 review meeting. Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend curfew.

8. Gujarat--Night curfew has been imposed in Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Vadodara from 8pm to 6am till April 30.

9. Madhya Pradesh--A lockdown has been imposed in more than a dozen towns and cities of Madhya Pradesh till 6am on April 19 and in some cases till April 22. The decision whether or not to extend these restrictions will be taken closer to April 19.

10.Haryana--The Haryana government has made a change in the coronavirus-induced night curfew timings, revising it from the existing 9pm to 5am to 10pm to 5am.