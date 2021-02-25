Home / India News / Covid-19 spike: Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed from Feb 26
india news

Covid-19 spike: Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed from Feb 26

The Oval Maidan, where cricket and football matches are frequently played, witnesses crowds of sport enthusiasts during weekends.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Oval Maidan. Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying it was a unanimous decision by the allies to approve the open spaces policy as the Sena did not enjoy a majority in the BMC.(HT)

In the wake of resurgence of Covid-19 cases, the Mumbai civic body has decided to shut the iconic Oval Maidan here from Friday, officials said.

No sports or other activities will be allowed at the recreational ground in south Mumbai till further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

"We have decided to shut the ground till further order as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus," assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC's A-ward, Chanda Jadhav, said on Thursday.

Located in the Churchgate area here, the Oval Maidan, where cricket and football matches are frequently played, witnesses crowds of sport enthusiasts during weekends.

A number of walkers and joggers also visit the ground every day.

Following a spike in daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai from the second week of February, the civic body has intensified its drive against citizens moving out without masks and large social gatherings.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months.

The tally of cases in the country's financial capital has gone up to 3,21,698, while the death toll has reached 11,453, as per official figures.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP