Covid-19 surge turns Manipal Institute of Technology turns into containment zone

The MIT suspects that the the source of infection is Maharashtra or Kerala after many students returned for examinations.
By Sharaan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Udupi district has been battling a surge in Covid-19 cases. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)

One hundred and forty six students from the Manipal Institute of Technology in Udupi, around 400 km west of Bengaluru, tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday, according to the nodal officer of the coastal district.

“The MIT (Manipal Institute of Technology) is a containment zone and 146 students tested positive today (Saturday),” Dr Prashant Bhat, the nodal officer of the district said Sunday.

He said that there are about 5,800 students in quarantine and active surveillance was being carried out to contain the spread.

He said that some students were allowed to leave after ascertaining that they have no contact history, ruling out other risks and a Covid-19 negative report.

Udupi had seen a surge of cases in the second half of last year as well. The district has a significant number of its citizens settled in Persian Gulf countries who returned home during the lockdown.

“As per the report, students had come in the second week of March. They had online classes and there was an examination due for which they had come from all over India. Maybe few had come from Maharashtra and Kerala as well. So, we doubt that the source of infection must be from either Maharashtra or Kerala,” Bhat added.

On Saturday, MIT had communicated that entry and exit from this containment zone was restricted.

The institution also appealed to students to stay inside their rooms during the containment period.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to all of you to remain calm and make minimal movement out of your rooms until the District Authorities feel it is safe. We also appeal to students not to venture out in large groups to common areas such as Students Plaza, Gardens etc. Staying within the room is the best option and if possible, taking packed food to dine in the room is advisable to prevent crowding in the dining areas,” the institute said in circular to its students.

