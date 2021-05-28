Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Covid-19: Telangana begins vaccination for high risk groups

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who visited a few vaccination centres here told reporters that more than 1.4 lakh people in the districts will be administered vaccine over the next three days during the special drive.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:55 PM IST
A senior official earlier said that about 7.75 lakh people are in the high risk groups and vaccination will be done for them during the special drive from May 28 to 30.(PTI file photo)

The Telangana government on Friday launched mass Covid-19 vaccination for high risk groups, including accredited journalists, across the state.

Similarly 32 centres have been set up in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, which will operate for seven days, where around 30,000 people will be vaccinated daily, he said.

Similarly 32 centres have been set up in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, which will operate for seven days, where around 30,000 people will be vaccinated daily, he said.

He said the vaccination centres will start work from 8 AM daily and street vendors and those working in pesticide shops and other kirana shops identified by officials and who are given coupons, will be given the shots as no walk-ins are allowed.

A senior official earlier said that about 7.75 lakh people are in the high risk groups and vaccination will be done for them during the special drive from May 28 to 30.

Those who are in regularly on the move and in contact with people such as vegetable and fruit vendors, cab and auto drivers and barbers, among others, fall into the category of high risk groups.

An official release issued by the state government on Friday said nearly 44 lakh people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, while over 13 lakh got the second jab also.

