‘Covid-19 third wave is completely avoidable if…’: What this govt expert says

Following the debilitating effect of the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on India, concerns are growing regarding the third wave of the virus. Speaking on the issue, the secretary of the government’s department of biotechnology, Dr Renu Swarup, said on Monday that the third wave will come “if invited” either by human behaviour or that of the virus.

The behaviour of the virus, Swaroop said, is known and it is typical of mutation and that “we don’t have control over that.”

“Human behaviour is in our control, which involves adopting Covid-appropriate behaviour vis-à-vis maintaining hygiene, wearing a face mask, following social distancing,” she told news agency ANI.

As the Delta strain remains a matter of concern across the globe with more than 100 nations bearing the brunt of it, and even in India where several states have extended the Covid-19-induced restrictions over the fear of a third wave, Swaroop says that following norms will help in breaking the chain of transmission.

“If we continue to follow Covid-19 protocol and break the chain of transmission, we will not allow the virus to go from one host to the other,” she told ANI.

Several reports have surfaced over the past few months regarding the onset of the third wave of Covid-19. The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the ministry of home affairs, has cautioned in its report to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that the wave will reach its peak in October. The report, furthermore, quoted a Reuters opinion survey of 40 experts who predicted the third wave to arrive between July 15 and October 13.

According to ANI, Swaroop, however, stressed on her point that there is “no way” the wave is going to happen if people “allow it to be controlled.”

India on Monday recorded 25,072 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in the past 160 days, thereby taking the cumulative tally of the country to 32,449,306, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. As many as 44,157 new recoveries, the total number of recovered patients has reached 31,680,626. The recovery rate has increased to 97.63 per cent, which is also the highest since March last year, the health ministry stated. The active case count stands at 3,33,924, the lowest in 155 days.

As far as vaccination is concerned, India has inoculated 58,25,49,595 Covid-19 vaccine jabs to beneficiaries across the country till 8am on Monday. A statement by the health ministry said that this was done through 64,69,222 sessions.