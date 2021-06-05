Covid-19 unlock: Delhi, Maharashtra among major states to ease lockdown restrictions from June 7

In a cautious approach towards unlocking, some state governments have announced new relaxations to the lockdowns in their respective states as Covid-19 cases begin to dip. From the slew of new relaxations announced in Delhi, earlier on Saturday, to the five-level unlock plan in Maharashtra, many states have eased their ongoing lockdown.

Along with Delhi and Maharashtra, other major states including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have also announced certain relaxations.

Here is a list of states where the new relaxations come into effect from Monday (June 7) -

Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that certain Covid-19 related restrictions have been eased in the national capital due to the fall in daily new cases. According to the new measures, markets and malls would be allowed to operate between 10am to 8pm on an odd-even basis.

Metro services would begin operations from Monday with 50 per cent seating capacity. Also, standalone shops would be allowed to remain open on all days.

Uttar Pradesh: The state government offered respite for those districts with less than 600 active Covid-19 cases from the restrictions. However, night curfew between 7pm and 7am and the weekend “corona curfew” would continue to be in effect.

Also, the restrictions have so far been eased in 64 out of the total 75 districts in the state. Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Jhansi are still under the restrictions due to the high number of cases, according to the state government.

Tamil Nadu: While the ongoing lockdown has been extended till June 14, chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a few relaxations. Shops selling essential goods such as provisions, vegetables, meat and fish stalls are allowed to function between 6am and 5pm.

However, no relaxations have been allowed in 11 districts where the number of cases are still high, the government ordered.

Gujarat: Beginning June 7, the private and government offices would be allowed to function with 100 per cent staff in Gujarat, the state government announced earlier on Friday. Also, shops have been allowed to remain open between 9am and 6pm in 36 cities.

The state government has also extended the lockdown till June 11 to control the transmission of the coronavirus.

Odisha: The Odisha government has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 17 according to its latest order. Nuapada, Gajapati and Sundargarh will now have relaxed weekday lockdown hours from 6am to 1pm.

Essential commodities could be availed from shops in the above mentioned time period in the three districts, where the total positivity rate (TPR) has fallen drastically.