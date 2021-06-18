Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 27 crore in India

On the 154th day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre informed that 27,20,72,645 doses have been administered so far as per a provisional report issued at 7 pm today.
ANI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 11:09 PM IST
A healthcare worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with the initiative to start a door-to-door vaccination at the OPD van, in Bikaner.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 27 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday.

On the 154th day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre informed that 27,20,72,645 doses have been administered so far as per a provisional report issued at 7 pm today.

Out of these, 22,16,11,881 people have received their first dose and 5,04,60,764 have taken their second jab.

On Friday, as many as 29,84,172 vaccine doses were given. From these, 26,24,028 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,60,144 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

In the age group 18-44 years, 19,43,765 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 77,989 vaccine doses given as second dose on Friday.

Cumulatively, 5,15,68,603 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and 11,40,679 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine.

