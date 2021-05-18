Covid-19 vaccination process being streamlined, says PM Modi during interaction with district officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the vaccination process for Covid-19 is being streamlined to boost the inoculation drive in order to reduce the severity of the disease. Attempts are being made to provide the states with the vaccination schedule of the next 15 days in advance, he said.

"Health ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination. Attempts are being made to give a schedule of the next 15 days to the states in advance," a statement read.

The Prime Minister emphasized on the need to contain the virus spread and reduce the number of infections without hindering any flow of essential supplies. Work related to the installation of oxygen plants in hospitals of every district through the PM Cares Fund is being carried out rapidly, while many of the plants are already functioning in various places, PM Modi said.

He also asked the state and district officials to compile the best practices and innovative steps for controlling the Covid-19 spread so that they can also be implemented in other districts of the country. The officials during the high-level interaction informed the Prime Minister about the efforts being undertaken to augment medical infrastructure and capacity building in the rural areas.

The Prime Minister said while several states are reporting a declining trend in the number of cases, other states are projecting a rise in the cases and so stressed on the need to be more vigilant. He asked the officials to make relief material available and easily accessible in remote rural areas that are less accessible. He said the convenience of people increases when the information about the availability of beds and vaccines is easily available.

Remarking the efforts taken like local containment zones, aggressive testing, accurate and complete education to people about the virus, he said, "You understand the challenges of your district much better. So, when your district wins, the country wins. When your district beats Corona, the country defeats Corona."

The Prime Minister also laid importance on curbing the malpractices of black marketing and hoarding and asked the officials to take strict actions against the culprits.

PM Modi appreciated and lauded the efforts of healthcare and frontline workers as well as the officials who have been working relentlessly without any leaves despite contracting the virus.

India on Tuesday registered over 260,000 new Covid-19 cases and 4,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data.

