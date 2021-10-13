Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine for children: These four are on the horizon
india news

Covid-19 vaccine for children: These four are on the horizon

Union minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday said that evaluation of Covid-19 vaccine for children is under progress. The final approval will be given by the Drugs Controller General of India.
Covaxin clinical trials data of 2-18 years age group has been submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.(HT Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 06:59 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The expert group looking at vaccine approvals on Tuesday recommended that Bharat Biotech's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin should be given emergency use authorisation for children in the age group of two to 18 years.

The recommendation is a step further towards launch of a Covid-19 vaccine for children ahead of the festival season and amid concerns over a possible third wave of infection. However, the final approval is yet to be given, which will be done by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

That step is expected to be completed within days, according to people aware of the matter.

Union minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday said that evaluation of Covid-19 vaccine for children is under progress. "The process is on and we don't interfere in this matter. Will go ahead after discussions with experts," the minister said.

There are so far only four vaccines on the horizon for children. These are:

ZvCoV-D by Zydus Cadila: Approved for use in age groups 12 and above, in line with trials. However, it has not been included as part of the vaccination drive.

Covaxin by Bharat Biotech: Recommended for use in ages 2 and above. This vaccine has also not yet been included as part of the vaccination drive.

Corbevax by Biological E: This vaccine has been cleared for trials in children aged 5-18.

Covovax by Serum Institute of India: It has bene cleared for trials in children aged 2-18.

Topics
coronavirus vaccine covid vaccine covaxin
