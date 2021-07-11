Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-hit doc airlifted to Hyd for lung transplant

LUCKNOW: A resident doctor at the gynaecology department of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here, who has been battling for her life since Covid-19 caused irreparable damage to her lungs in April, was on Sunday airlifted to Hyderabad for a transplant
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:59 PM IST
30-year-old Dr Sharda Suman was taken in an ambulance from the RMLIMS campus at around 10.40am. “She will undergo lung transplant surgery at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital,” said Dr Srikesh Singh, spokesperson for the institute.

Dr Sharda reached KIMS hospital and was admitted to Medical ICU4 (MICU4)..., said the RMLIMS administration in a press statement in the evening. “Her condition is stable as per medical details received,” said the statement issued at 6.30pm.

The state government sanctioned 1.50 crore for the transplant, Dr Srikesh Singh said.

Dr Sharda was on duty in the Covid ward despite being pregnant and had tested positive for Covid in April. Later, her condition worsened. She had to be put on ECMO (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation) support,which works as artificial lungs. Dr Sharda Suman later tested negative for Covid. An expert panel recommended transplant. . A team from KIMS reached RMLIMS on July 10 and prepared for her shifting, said Dr Srikesh.

