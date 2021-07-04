Covishield and Covaxin: List of European countries which recognise these Covid-19 vaccines

As Covishield awaits European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval and Covaxin is waiting for approval from the World Health Organization, some European countries have started recognising these two vaccines so that when the countries withdraw the travel ban on India, Indians vaccinated with either of these two vaccines do not face any problem.

Here is the list of countries that accept Covishield

Austria

Estonia

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Netherlands

Slovenia

Spain

Apart from these countries which are part of the European Union, Switzerland and Iceland have also accepted Covishield as valid for travel purpose. Reports have claimed that Finland and Latvia too have approved Covishield.

Estonia has approved both Covishield and Covaxin.

What was the controversy?

The European Union has introduced the green pass, a concept of travel pass among the EU countries from July 1. It mentioned that people vaccinated with either of the four vaccines Comirnaty of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Vaxzervria by AstraZeneca-Oxford and, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen -- will be allowed to travel in EU countries. Since the name of Covishield was not mentioned on the list, while its equivalent Vaxzervria was mentioned, a row erupted apprehending that Indians vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin will not be able to travel to European countries.

Here are the facts

Indians, as of now, can't travel to many European countries as there is a travel ban.

The European Union clarified that the green pass is not for outside travellers.

Vaccine is not yet mandatory for international travel. Negative RT-PCR test report, followed by quarantine according to local rules, remain the standard of allowing outside travellers.

Serum Institute of India has said it has applied for EMA approval which is supposed to take about a month.