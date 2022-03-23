Covovax gets nod for emergency use for 12 to 18 age group

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved Serum Institute of India (SII)’s second Covid-19 vaccine, Covovax, for emergency use in adolescents aged 12 and above, company officials said on Wednesday.

Covovax is the fourth Covid vaccine that has been approved for emergency use in the concerned age group.

Developed by US’s Novavax, Inc, the vaccine NVX-CoV2373 is the second anti-Covid vaccine which is locally being produced by SII. The Pune-based firm also locally manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

“…The DCGI has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax’ protein-based Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged ≥12 to <18 years in India...,” US’ Novavax, Inc said in a statement.

“We’re proud of this first approval in adolescents given the efficacy and safety that our data show in this population, and that our Covid-19 vaccine will provide an alternative protein-based vaccine option for individuals 12 years of age and older in India,” the statement quoted Stanley C. Erck, president and chief executive officer, Novavax, as saying.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gives the requisite approval, including emergency approval, before a pharmaceutical product can be used in India.

