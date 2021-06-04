Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cow vigilantes shoot ‘smuggler’ dead in UP
india news

Cow vigilantes shoot ‘smuggler’ dead in UP

AGRA A suspected cattle smuggler was allegedly shot dead and four of his accomplices injured in an exchange of fire with cow vigilantes in Kosi Kalan town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Friday, police said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:27 PM IST
HT Image

AGRA A suspected cattle smuggler was allegedly shot dead and four of his accomplices injured in an exchange of fire with cow vigilantes in Kosi Kalan town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Friday, police said.

“A man identified as Sher Khan, 50, was shot dead in the exchange of fire between the cow vigilantes band suspected cattle smugglers,” said Shirish Chand, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

“Four injured accomplices of Khan are in custody. They have been referred to the district hospital for treatment. Half a dozen cattle were recovered from the spot and their vehicle has been seized,” he said.

The cattle were allegedly stolen from Hathras district and were being ferried to Mewat area of Haryana on a light commercial vehicle (LCV), police said.

The suspected smugglers opened fire when they were chased by a group of cow vigilantes and villagers of Tumora, In retaliation, the cow vigilantes fired at them and allegedly killed Sher Khan and thrashed his accomplices, police added.

The police said they rescued the injured ‘smugglers’ from the angry villagers and took them into custody while three others fled from the spot.

The LCV was noticed by one of the villagers, Baba Chandrashekhar, who informed other villagers. The suspected smugglers changed their route and started firing at the villagers who were chasing them, the police said.

Chandrashekhar lodged a complaint at the Kosi Kalan police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP