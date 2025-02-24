CPI(M) backs Tharoor’s criticism of Congress

The senior leaders of the CPI(M) in Kerala rushed to support Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after the latter commented that there was an “absence” of a leader within the state unit of the Congress and that it would sit in opposition for the third time if it did not try to expand its appeal beyond its voter-base. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the Congress can come to power both at the national and state level only if it expands beyond its natural vote-base and attract new voters (PTI)

At the same time, Congress leaders in the state reacted cautiously to the comments.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, in a newspaper podcast, also said that he was available for the party if it needed him.

But if it did not need his services, Shashi Tharoor said he had “options” like books, speeches and invitations to address gatherings around the world.

He also that the Congress can come to power both at the national and state level only if it expands beyond its natural vote base and attract new voters.

Tharoor quoted independent opinion polls as stating that he was ahead of other Congress leaders in the leadership race in Kerala.

He argued that he “doesn’t think like a politician” citing it as a reason why he doesn’t hesitate to praise governments led by other parties when they take good initiatives.

The comments come just days after Tharoor sparked a row by praising the Narendra Modi government for its “positive outcomes” following the US visit and the Pinarayi Vijayan government for the growth in the state’s startup sector. The remarks were censured by his party colleagues.

Tharoor also went on to hold a meeting with senior leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, the details of which were not disclosed.

“No comments at all,” said the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram as reporters accosted him at the New Delhi airport.

On Sunday, meanwhile, CPI(M) leaders in Kerala waved flags of solidarity. CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan told reporters: “Tharoor said that Congress doesn’t have a suitable leader in Kerala. He said if the situation continued, LDF would return to power in Kerala. The truth is that CWC members like Tharoor have agreed with what the CPM and LDF have been saying all along. Kerala’s opposition is not able to take a responsible stance on the issues affecting the daily lives of people.”

“A person like Shashi Tharoor should not be underestimated. As a responsible leader, he can surely take any decision (going forward),” Govindan added.

Former finance minister and senior CPM leader TM Thomas Isaac, meanwhile, said he was “surprised” that Tharoor continued for so long within the Congress.

“The whole row erupted because he said the state’s industry sector had grown (under the LDF government). It has been accepted by the investors and even the Union government. So people saying honest things cannot stay anymore within the Congress. If he leaves the Congress, Shashi Tharoor will not be a political orphan in Kerala,” Isaac said.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran warned Tharoor not to cross the limits. “I have always supported Tharoor, but he must not cross limits. I will tell him that. I called him a few times, but I could not reach him,” he said.

“I understand he had given the interview before he met Rahul Gandhi. I do not wish to react to it,” former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said.