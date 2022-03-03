CPI(M) drafts vision document for Kerala

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) is busy discussing a vision document aimed at Kerala’s overall development in next 25 years, its state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said in Kochi on Wednesday. The ongoing party conference in Kochi will finalise it, he said.

He said the vision document will be aimed at making a “Nava (New) Keralam” and it will deal with social, economic and development issues of the state. “This is the first time the party is getting a succession in the government. This shows the faith people reposed on the party and left democratic front. We will live up to their expectations,” he said.

He denied reports in a section of the media that the party was going all out for a policy shift to attract massive capital and private investment will be brought in the education sector. “We have only started discussion on vision document and reports surfaced that we are diluting our policies. Different theories and speculations are floating around and they are incorrect,” he said.

He said a new vision and set of projects were required for upholding the trust reposed by people and it will be in tune with party’s policies and ideals. He refused to give details saying the document was on discussion stage.

He said obstacles on the path of development will have to be removed. The document will uphold ideological values of the party and give more stress on eco-friendly projects.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) insiders said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed serious reservations over unhealthy trade union practices prevailing in some areas in the party state meet.

The militant posture of the trade union wing of the party, CITU, often embarrassed the party and government. The CM exhorted trade union activists to change with the times and chuck some of the defunct practices like “nokku koolie” (gawking charges), they said.

Nokku koolie is the money charged by trade union workers for the work either done by machine or others from the customer as their right. It was banned in 2018 but it is still prevalent in many parts of the state.