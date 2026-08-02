Thiruvananthapuram, CPI Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and former MLA V K Prasanth on Sunday criticised Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan over his visit to the residence of a Youth League leader in Malappuram, alleging that it was inappropriate at a time when thousands of people across the state were reeling from rain-related disasters.

CPI(M) leaders criticise Kerala CM over attending events during rain disaster

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In a Facebook post, Rahim shared visuals of the chief minister attending an event in Ponnani in Malappuram and said that it initially appeared "unbelievable" before he could confirm it.

He alleged that while thousands of people in different districts were suffering due to the disaster, Satheesan spent time as a guest at the residence of a Youth League leader in Malappuram's Ponnani and had a lavish meal.

Youth League is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League .

Rahim said that when the state was passing through an extremely serious crisis, it was the primary responsibility of those in power to instil confidence among the people.

As the chairperson of the State Disaster Management Authority, the chief minister should be coordinating relief operations efficiently during such an emergency, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Setting aside these official responsibilities and spending time as a guest at a Youth League leader's house is completely inappropriate and ill-timed," Rahim alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Setting aside these official responsibilities and spending time as a guest at a Youth League leader's house is completely inappropriate and ill-timed," Rahim alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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He further said that when the entire state was gripped by fear and anxiety, giving priority to personal interests and hospitality over official responsibilities amounted to a challenge to the people.

The CPI leader urged Satheesan to immediately cancel all other engagements and focus on coordinating disaster relief operations.

Prasanth also shared the videos on his social media account and criticised Satheesan, comparing him with the former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Prasanth claimed that Vijayan, during natural disasters, cancelled his events and coordinated the rescue operations.

Neither Satheesan nor UDF leaders have responded to the allegation.

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Satheesan attended various events in Malappuram on Saturday.

Multiple landslides and floods were reported on Saturday, killing several people across Kerala.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.