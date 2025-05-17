CPI(M) says it agreed to be part of all-party delegations on Op Sindoor despite reservations

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday said it has agreed to be part of the all-party delegations for the government's international outreach following Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in national interest despite having "reservations", and again demanded a special session of Parliament. Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Mariam Alexander Baby during a Tripura CPI (M) meeting, in Agartala on Sunday(ANI)

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) feels that it is unfortunate that the prime minister and his government refused to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent developments," CPI(M) said.

"We urge the government to immediately convene the Parliament session, apprise the people of India and also provide opportunities to seek clarifications, if any," the Left party said.

With CPI(M)'s Rajya Sabha floor leader John Brittas among the MPs who will be going to different nations as a part of the multi-party delegations to convey India's message post Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, the CPI(M) said they have agreed to it in national interest.

"The government has called the leader of our party in the Rajya Sabha and informed him about the various delegations that it has decided to send to different countries as part of its diplomatic outreach. Despite our reservations mentioned above and while reiterating our above demands, in the larger national interest, we feel obliged to be part of such a delegation," CPI(M) said.

The Left party also said that calling "only the chief ministers of the BJP-NDA ruled states" to brief them about 'Operation Sindoor' is discriminatory, especially on an issue of national importance.

"We demand that the government call a meeting of all the chief ministers of the country, including those from the opposition, for such a briefing," the CPI(M) said.

"The government is first accountable to the people of India and should be transparent in its actions. The campaign by ruling party leaders and even state ministers to communalise the situation must stop forthwith," they said.

The government on Saturday announced that seven all-party delegations will be sent to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism."