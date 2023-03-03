CPI(M)-led alliance’s Tripura loss message to Congress’s potential allies: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday called the loss of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)-led alliance in Tripura assembly polls a message to those planning to ally with the Congress.

BJP supporters celebrate Tripura victory. (ANI)

“This message is for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam...[West Bengal chief minister] Mamata Banerjee ...you do your alliance with the Congress at your own risk,” said BJP spokesman Tom Vadakkan.

The BJP returned to power in Tripura by winning 32 of the 60 seats. The Congress could not win a seat in Nagaland, dropped from 21 to five seats in Meghalaya, and improved from zero to three seats in Tripura, where it was in alliance with the Left.

Vadakkan said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge insulted the people of the northeast by calling the three states, where poll results were declared on Thursday, small.

He called BJP’s victory a blow to the divisive politics of Congress and the Left. “Their agenda is to keep the minorities and tribals away from the BJP by their hate campaign...”

