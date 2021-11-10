CPWD invites pre-qualification bids for Executive Enclave

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has invited pre-qualification bids for the construction and maintenance of the executive enclave, which will include the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), India House, Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The ₹1,171 crore project will be completed within 24 months from the date of handing over of the site, as per the bid document.

The executive enclave is the fifth segment of the Centre’s ambitious ₹13,500 crore redevelopment project.

According to the bid document, the PMO, Cabinet secretariat, and NSCS secretariat will be four-storeyed buildings (ground plus three and basement). India House, a double-storeyed building (ground plus one and basement), will be used for high-level meetings with foreign dignitaries.

The total built-up area will be approximately 87,915 sqm, including the basement area of approximately 20,879 sqm. “The existing structures on plot number 36/38 are to be demolished before the start of new construction,” says the document.

Construction companies that will qualify for the pre-qualification bid, which will be opened on November 24, will be allowed to participate in the financial bid. As per the tender document, the firm that will get the contract will be responsible for the maintenance of the enclave for five years.

“The Enclave will be designed to improve potency and functioning through carefully planned formation of different departments with supporting facilities, this will ensure prime security and excellent interconnectivity within the Enclave and with other offices in Central Vista. Relocating these departments will also ensure efficient security protocols for VIPs and VVIPs without disturbing daily movement of the public in and around the Central Vista,” says the bid document available on the CPWD’s website.

Last week, Jharkhand-based Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the Vice President’s enclave. CPWD officials said that the process to award the work will be completed soon.

The construction work of the new Parliament building and redevelopment of central vista avenue is moving at a fast pace. The new House is likely to be ready before the winter session next year. The revamp of the avenue will be completed by December this year.

Last month, the CPWD awarded the work for the construction of the first three buildings of the proposed Common Central Secretariat (a set of 10 buildings that will house all the 51 central ministries) to Larsen and Toubro

(L&T) Ltd. The construction and infrastructure major was the lowest bidder for the ₹3,254-crore project. L&T’s bid ( ₹3,141.99) was 3.47% less than the government’s estimated cost.

The three buildings will come up where Indira Gandhi Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) was earlier located. Earlier this year, IGNCA was temporarily relocated to the renovated Janpath Hotel. A new IGNCA complex will be constructed at Jamnagar House.

