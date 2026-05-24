Cracks appear on bridge in Bihar's Araria after pillar subsides under load

Authorities on Saturday barred heavy traffic on the 206.72-metre-long Jhamta Mahishakol bridge in Bihar’s Araria district after one of its pillars was found to have subsided. The incident marks the second instance of significant bridge damage reported in the state in less than a month.

The 206.72-metre-long Jhamta Mahishakol bridge in Bihar’s Araria district has been closed to heavy traffic after one of its pillars was found to have cracked.(HT)

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The bridge over the Parmar river was built in 2022 at a cost of ₹7.32 crore. It connects dozens of villages in the Forbesganj and Araria (Sadar) blocks and serves as a lifeline for residents in flood-ravaged areas.

Bridge in its defect liability period

Officials said that locals informed district magistrate Vinod Duhan about the matter. A team of engineers visited the site on Saturday and submitted a report to the executive engineer of the rural works department, Chandrashekhar Prasad. “The bridge is currently in its defect liability period (DLP) and the contractor (Prakash Construction) is contractually and legally obligated to repair and rectify any structural faults at their own expense,” said Prasad, adding that a letter in this regard has been sent to the contractor.

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{{^usCountry}} District magistrate Duhan could not be contacted for comment. Locals concerned {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District magistrate Duhan could not be contacted for comment. Locals concerned {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Activist Faisal Jawed Yasin alleged that locals had raised questions about the quality of the bridge during its construction, but their concerns were ignored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Activist Faisal Jawed Yasin alleged that locals had raised questions about the quality of the bridge during its construction, but their concerns were ignored. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The development comes three weeks after a 25-metre section of the Vikramshila Setu over the Ganga in Bhagalpur collapsed, snapping direct road connectivity between north and south Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes three weeks after a 25-metre section of the Vikramshila Setu over the Ganga in Bhagalpur collapsed, snapping direct road connectivity between north and south Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

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