Cracks in Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance? 5 possible triggers behind it

Barely three months after the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance (popularly known as Mahayuti) emerged victorious in the Maharashtra assembly elections, internal tussles within the team are seeming to appear. The Mahayuti alliance is comprised of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party. (HT_PRINT)

As per reports, the latest point of tension between the NDA partners in Maharashtra was the decision to withdraw or downgrade the 'Y-Security cover' for several prominent lawmakers.

Recently, the Special Protection Unit (SPU) reviewed the security of prominent political leaders, ministers, and MLAs based on their threat perception, which resulted in the security of some leaders, especially those from Shinde's camp being downgraded.

This comes amid speculations of a tussle within the ruling Mahayuti alliance partners, especially BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, who have switched roles after the 2024 state elections.

Also Read | Mahayuti parties set up their own medical cells in Mantralaya

Here are five possible triggers that might have led to a drift within the Mahayuti alliance:

Security review

All the cabinet members and ministers of state, barring chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies, were recently provided "Y-plus" security with escort vehicles after a review of their "threat perception."

As a result, the security cover of some political leaders was downgraded given changes in the government.

In the changed political scenario, most political leaders do not have the same threat perception as in the past and given the new cabinet and government structure, the MLAs from Eknath Shinde's camp might have to bear the brunt.

In 2022, some of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who crossed over to Shinde's camp were provided enhanced security because of the threat to them. Under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra government granted ‘Y’-security cover to 44 state legislators and 11 Lok Sabha MPs who had supported his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022.

A move that was both a show of power and a necessity, given the political turmoil at the time.

Appointment of guardian ministers

Another glaring flashpoint is the reportedly growing friction between the Mahayuti partners around the unresolved issue of the appointment of guardian ministers.

Shinde, who was once promised the position of chief minister after his defection from Uddhav Thackeray’s camp, is believed to be dissatisfied with his current appointment.

Also Read | Fadnavis says BJP discussed CM post sharing with Sena in 2019

There has also been a reported tension after Fadnavis refused to allocate the guardian minister posts for the Raigad and Nashik districts to Shiv Sena leaders.

The tension between Shinde and the NCP is also palpable, particularly after the government decided to drop the appointment of NCP's Aditi Tatkare and BJP's Girish Mahajan as guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik.

Shinde skips Fadnavis' meeting on Kumbh

The possible rift between Fadnavis and Shinde became more apparent when Shinde recently skipped a crucial review meeting on the Kumbh Mela hosted by Fadnavis.

Instead, he organised his own parallel meeting this week. This is being seen as a direct challenge to Fadnavis's authority.

Notably, the opposition was quick to note this speculated discontent within the alliance with MP Priyanka Chaturvedi taking a jab at the ruling coalition with an X post, "Mahayuti celebrating Valentine month. Not," she wrote.

Growing closeness with 'frenemies'

Notably, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have met CM Fadnavis at least three times in the last two and a half months. Aaditya Thackeray has met the CM twice, Uddhav once, while other senior Sena (UBT) leaders have also called on Fadnavis separately.

On the other hand, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar felicitated Eknath Shinde in New Delhi and honoured him with an award instituted in the name of Maratha warrior Mahadji Shinde.

Pawar even went on to praise Shinde, irking Sena (UBT), which likened it to honouring a “betrayer”.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande claimed parties from both alliances are “flirting with enemies”, especially ahead of the local body polls which will be like a mini-Vidhan Sabha election.

Speculation of BJP's possible alliance with MNS

Earlier this month, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray, sparking a buzz of an alliance between the BJP and MNS.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghada, which is struggling to keep its house united, have been speculating that all is not well within the ruling coalition.

Eknath Shinde denies 'cold war' with Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said there is "absolutely no cold war" with CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"There is absolutely no cold war between us. We are united in our fight against those who oppose development," he told media.