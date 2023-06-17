Craze for Modi! Man in US affixes PM's name on car's number plate

A ‘fan’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US has affixed a number plate on his car which bears the name of the former. The number plate, which flaunts the name “NMODI”, was apparently bought by Raghavendra in 2016. Speaking to news agency ANI, Raghavendra, an NRI, said Modi is an “inspiration to him" and that he is “eagerly waiting to welcome” the latter to the US upon his visit.

Fan affixes PM Modi's name on his car's number plate.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I took this plate back in 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I am eagerly waiting to welcome him,” said Raghavendra.

READ | From yoga to bilaterals: Modi's packed schedule during US visit

Apart from the prime minister's name, the car also bears the state name Virginia.

Modi's visit to the United States

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi will embark on his tour to the United States next week. The tour which will begin in New York on June 21 will culminate in Washington DC on June 24. The visit is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations and fostering greater collaboration on key global challenges.

Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.