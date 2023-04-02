Criminal wanted in murders of Suresh Raina's relatives killed in UP Police encounter

Rashid alias Chalta Firta alias Sipahiya, a notorious criminal wanted in the 2020 attack on cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shahpur area on Saturday evening.

“Rashid alias Chalta Firta alias Sipahiya, who carried a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter,” senior superintendent of police Sanjiv Suman told reporters in Muzaffarnagar.

The police said Rashid was killed in a retaliatory firing after he along with another miscreant on a bike opened fire on the cops who had intercepted them following a tip-off that members of an inter-state gang were staying in the Shahpur police station area.

Two firearms were also recovered from Rashid's possession, the police officer said.

During the encounter, station house officer (SHO) of Shahpur Bablu Singh also sustained a bullet injury and has been shifted to a hospital. The SSP added that efforts are on to arrest Rashid's associate.

What happened in 2020?

Rashid was wanted in dozens of cases of dacoity and murder, including the triple murder of three relatives of Suresh Raina in Punjab in 2020, according to the police.

The incident occurred in Pathankot's Tharyal village on thenight of August 19 and 20. Raina's uncle, Ashok Kumar - a contractor - had died on the spot, while Kumar's son - Kaushal- succumbed to injuries on August 31. Kumar's wife Asha Rani and two others were injured.

Three alleged members of a gang from district Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan were among those arrested in the case so far.

The gang met up near the house of Kumar after travelling in groups of two or three to avoid suspicion. Their first two attempted robberies on the night failed - Kumar's house was the third.

Five of the accused entered the house using a ladder to climb the wall and saw three members of Raina's family sleeping on mats on the floor. The suspects hit them on the head before moving through the house, attacking others and escaping with cash and gold ornaments, the police had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

