Critical equipment, documents in JNCASR damaged by heavy rains

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) is a multi-disciplinary research institute in the Jakkur locality of North Bengaluru. (ANI)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Heavy rains on Sunday night damaged expensive and critical equipment in the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a multi-disciplinary research institute in the Jakkur locality of North Bengaluru.

Videos of water in the laboratories flooded social media on Monday. The institute was helmed by eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna Professor CNR Rao in 1989. The institution is also deemed to be a university and an autonomous institution under the department of science & technology, the Government of India.

“Sensitive research material has been damaged. But we can determine the extent of the damage only after the water is removed,” Jaideep Deb, an official at the JNCASR, told Hindustan Times on Monday.

He added that the damages could be in crores but was worried about the research and equipment destroyed due to the waterlogging.

The Centre was established in 1989 to mark the birth centenary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Researchers at the Centre are divided into six units: Chemistry and Physics of Materials, Engineering Mechanics, Evolutionary and Organismal Biology, Molecular Biology and Genetics, Theoretical Sciences, Educational Technology and Geodynamics. JNCASR has two off-campus units at the Indian Institute of Science: the Chemical Biology and Condensed Matter Theory Units.

In 2021, Nature Index ranked JNCASR 23rd in materials science among the top 50 rising institutions globally. Scimago Institutions Ranking 2021 ranked JNCASR 15th across all sectors and 7th among Universities in India.

