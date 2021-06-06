Cross border smuggling: BSF sends protest note to Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday sent a strong “protest note” to its counterpart in Pakistan, asking it to check instance of cross-border smuggling by its nationals, two days after BSF foiled an infiltration attempt by suspected smugglers from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district and recovered 56 kilograms of heroin, worth over two hundred crores of rupees, officials said.

“We have given a protest note in flag meeting with Pak Rangers on Zero Line on Saturday evening in Bikaner sector. Further action will be decided after the response of Pak Rangers, a senior BSF Rajasthan Frontier official said on condition of anonymity.

“After the Uri attack, the communication of the higher officials with the counterpart is closed. The protest note was given at the company commander level meeting,” he added.

On Saturday, Inspector General of Rajasthan Frontier, Pankaj Goomer visited the International Border adjoining Bikaner. He also addressed the Sainik sammelan. The Inspector-General appreciated the officers of the Intelligence Wing of the force and the battalion who foiled the smuggling attempt.

In the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the BSF sensed suspicious movement at the border which was followed by the firing of warning shots by the sentry, forcing the smugglers to flee. During a search after the incident, 54 packets of suspected heroin, weighing over 56 kilograms approximately, were recovered.